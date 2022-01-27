Three key figures of the taxi trade requested various increases in the price of Hackney carriage journeys amid concerns that the Clean Air Zone will damage business.

One of the drivers, Ray Chappell, asked for a £5 increase in fares, saying it will cost in the region of £60,000 to upgrade vehicles to be compliant with the new charge and that many drivers were already giving up their licences because it is not viable.

Sheffield Council is reviewing the cost of taxi fares in the city following calls for an increase in price from taxi drivers ahead of the Clean Air Zone.

He said: “I wish to propose a fare increase. We have not had one for many years and certainly not a significant one.

“Licensing authorities throughout the country are pressing us to go electric but with the fares as they are there is little incentive.

“You are aware that Uber surge their prices when it gets busy and even City cars recently raised their prices (half again) during Tramlines.

“In Sheffield Hackney carriages are left behind with very old fares despite increases in expenses.”

The council was due to make a decision on the issue at a meeting last year but it was postponed due to Covid.

Councillors will instead meet on Monday, January 31.

What is Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone?

Sheffield was ordered by the government to drastically reduce air pollution as soon as possible because the city has exceeded legal levels of nitrogen dioxide for more than 10 years and air pollution is contributing to 500 early deaths a year.

The Clean Air Zone, which will cover the city centre, will mean that drivers of taxis, lorries, buses, coaches and vans will have to pay a daily charge to drive in the city centre if their vehicle does not meet at least the Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol emissions standard.