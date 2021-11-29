Cladding scandal: University of Sheffield research highlights devastating mental health impact

Leaseholders with flammable cladding are still suffering the fallout of the Grenfell Tower fire four years on, with mounting issues being found and soaring costs.

The new study – which is featured in a BBC iPlayer documentary ‘Britain’s Dangerous Buildings – Is My Home Safe?’ – found widespread negative impacts on wellbeing with the threat of financial devastation often driving mental harms and outweighing the risk of a fire for many.

Researchers interviewed leaseholders for the first time about the impacts on their mental health and found this ranged from key life events being put on hold – such as retirement, starting a family and moving for work – to changes in how individuals felt about themselves and their place in society.

The stress has led to several leaseholders experiencing suicidal feelings.

Dr Jenny Preece, of the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence at the university, authored the study.

She said: “In 2020, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee said the physical and mental health impacts of the building safety crisis were tantamount to ‘a public health crisis’. The Covid-19 pandemic has only intensified these negative impacts, and the longer leaseholders remain in limbo the worse the outcomes are likely to be.

“Speaking with those affected, our study clearly shows the widespread and severe impacts on leaseholders’ mental wellbeing. These impacts do not just exist today, but in some cases will fundamentally affect people’s lives for the long-term, even before any bills for re-mediation work have been received.”

Academics called for clear and decisive action from the Governent in light of the findings.

Dr Preece said: “Many leaseholders felt completely let down by government action to-date. It is now urgent that the Government takes action to identify, prioritise and re-mediate buildings, commit to funding comprehensive repairs in all building types, and hold to account those who are responsible for this national scandal.

“The ad hoc approach that we have seen to-date is not working, and we quickly need new action to protect leaseholders from unaffordable re-mediation bills. There is a cost to doing nothing, not just to individual leaseholders in terms of their mental wellbeing, but to wider society as well.”

Dr Will Martin, of the UK Cladding Action Group, said: “The report is a shocking indictment of the Government’s handling of the scandal to date. Four years on from Grenfell thousands of innocent leaseholders are mentally and physically exhausted by the constant threat to life that living in such buildings bring…

“Leaseholders don’t want anymore ‘sticking plasters’, they want robust solutions to a problem they had no hand in creating, yet currently seemingly find themselves entirely responsible for.”

What is the cladding scandal?

Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, buildings nationwide were re-inspected and this found commonly occurring problems with sub-standard fire safety.