A new “fun” landmark, a looping boat, has been unveiled on the historic canals of Sheffield and Tinsley.

More than 15 years after the demolition of the Tinsley Towers, a new landmark has been commissioned and created in the area to celebrate the history, heritage as well as the direction Sheffield is heading.

The Looping Boat, named “The Industry” after the first vessel to navigate the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal when it opened in 1819, is a 13m long and 6m high static boat sculpture which will serve as a free, year-round, outdoor visitor attraction for the area – it is located on the canal between locks 4 and 5 near Meadowhall Shopping Centre and IKEA.

It was created by artist Alex Chinneck.

Mr Chinneck told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that this was his third public artwork in Tinsley in eight years – he created a sculpture where a car appears to be upside down and he also “tied” a postal box in a knot.

He said they had been working on this looping boat for several years.

Mr Chinneck said: “The canal here is very beautiful and it’s 200 years old. It’s a big part of Sheffield’s history and the industrial heritage of the canal is a very important and powerful thing in Sheffield.

“So we wanted to create something that is harmonious with the setting but also used steel and steel fabrication in an ambitious way.

“Always, I suppose, we’re trying to create a public artwork that the public wants to go and see and enjoy – that’s playful, unpretentious, kind of belonging to its location and hopefully it makes a positive impact.”

When asked why there is a big loop, Mr Chinneck said the loop was a great reflection on the water and “it has something positive about it”.

“It’s kind of reminiscent of a rainbow in a way,” he added.

Mr Chinneck, who said he liked surrealism, said he also liked the idea of “fluidity and typically inflexible materials” as it has something visually satisfying about that.

He added: “My work takes the familiar and intertwines fantasy with it.

“There is something playfully uplifting about rejecting restrictions and creating something seemingly transcend possibility.”

Cllr Martin Smith, the chair of the economic development and skills committee, described the looping boat to the LDRS as “a bit of fun”.

He said: “It’s interesting, isn’t it? Everybody here has a smile on their faces, the first time they see it.

“It’s another landmark on a canal and if it can help bring more people down to this waterway – which a lot of people don’t know it’s here – then it gets people out and about, puts a smile on their faces, you know.

“It’s a good thing.”

Jess Dhariwal, a plant manager from E.on, the company that co-funded the approximately £400,000 project with British Land, said that the looping boat was “an amazing piece of artwork” and it best represented what the city of Sheffield is about.

He added that if you look at the past of Sheffield, the rich heritage it has with the canal industry, with the canals getting rejuvenated more and more, the boat is representing “the direction of travel that we’re going”.

Mr Dhariwal said it was a collaboration between the city of Sheffield, the council, the local Tinsley Forum alongside local companies of the area, including Meadowhall and British Land.

“But the true vision came from Alex, and I could never have thought anything this amazing,” he added.