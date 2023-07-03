City of Sanctuary Sheffield calls on council to reaffirm commitments in Town Hall protest

Campaigners are planning to protest threats to people seeking sanctuary and urge leaders to reaffirm Sheffield as a City of Sanctuary.

Sheffield became the UK’s first City of Sanctuary in 2007 and now campaigners are calling on the authority to reaffirm its commitments as those in need face increasing barriers.

The rally will take place outside the Town Hall from 1.15pm on Wednesday, July 5, ahead of a full council meeting.

Councillors are expected to vote on a motion put forward by Green Party councillor Alexi Dimond to reaffirm Sheffield as a City of Sanctuary during the meeting.

Coun Dimond said: “Sheffield is rightly proud of being a welcoming city which strives to be inclusive of everyone. However a lot has changed since we first declared ourselves the UK’s first City of Sanctuary. Violence and persecution has increased as the world has been destabilised by a dysfunctional system fuelling conflict and climate change.

“Racist policies and avoidable tragedies such as the deaths of up to 650 migrants in the Mediterranean means it is more vital than ever to reaffirm Sheffield as a City of Sanctuary and oppose the government’s hostile environment.

“Sheffield Green Party hopes that all the parties in Sheffield will be able to support this vital motion, which follows the amazing success of the Migration Matters festival – the biggest celebration of migration in the UK.”

The motion asks councillors to note threats to sanctuary including the climate crisis and controversial Illegal Migration Bill which more than 500 charities and faith groups have protested against.

It also urges the authority to make several pledges including joining the ‘lift the ban’ coalition, using powers to prevent migrants suffering long stays in temporary and sub-standard accommodation, calling on government to withdraw the UK-Rwanda agreement and repeal the Nationality and Borders Act and Illegal Migration Bill, investigating ways to fund advice to asylum seekers and introducing a councillor ‘migrant champion’.

The full motion can be found on the council’s website here.