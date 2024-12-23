Christmas trail on busy Sheffield road encouraging people to visit shops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Christmas trail on a busy Sheffield road is running to support local shops and encourage people to visit them – with a gift waiting to be picked up at the end.

The first Christmas trail of this sort has been designed and developed on Banner Cross on Ecclesall Road is now up-and-running during the Christmas period in order to “try and increase footfall” in the area.

Cllr Barbara Masters, one of the ward council members in Ecclesal, said the idea behind the Christmas trail was that some people living in the area rely on home shopping and “never bother finding out what’s on their doorstep” and by encouraging them to visit the shops traffic volume and deliveries could also be reduced.

Cllr Masters said with the Christmas trail people have to look at the businesses available to complete it and to make it worthwhile a lot of the businesses have provided some small gifts for all those who complete the trail.

The posters are in the window and each poster has a unique number and a form provided by the Banner Cross Post Office has all the numbers so anyone taking part will have to check them and tick them on it.

The Banner Cross Post Office had a pivotal role in all this with the form and when the trail is completed it must be taken back to the post office for a final check and if everything is in order then those completing the trail can pick a voucher from those businesses offering a gift.

Pearl Woodward from the Banner Cross Neighbourhood Group, who co-designed and developed the scheme, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that she had been told by the businesses that the trail had perked up in the days leading up to Christmas.

She said: “It’s only the first Christmas trail we’ve done and the second trail we’ve done (after the Easter trail), so it’s a matter of developing a habit.

Ian Curtis said people walking up and down the road checking the windows will have a sense that this area “is theirs, it’s their shopping area”.

“Each year, people remember to look for it – I think that’s the key. It gets people looking at the shops, it gets people walking up and down, it gets taking notice of some shops, so it’s a win-win.”

Ian Curtis from Russell Hutton, a business that is taking part in the Christmas trail, said people walking up and down the road checking the windows will have a sense that this area “is theirs, it’s their shopping area”.

He said: “(The area) is getting busier, and whenever a shop comes vacant, it’s very quickly taking up, which is a positive thing.”

The Christmas trail is running through the Christmas period until January 2.