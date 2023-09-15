Plans for a children’s care home next to a primary school are to be debated at a planning board meeting next week.

A children's care home is proposed on Hunger Hill Road in Whiston, Rotherham.

Rotherham Council’s planning committee will hear the proposal of an application for a children’s care home on Hunger Hill Road in Whiston next week (September 21).

The proposal includes the change of use of a residential semi-detached property that would house “one child at a time with learning disabilities, for short stay breaks”, a paper reveals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant stated that up to two staff members would be present at the property.

In a report, the applicant added: “There will be one child supported at the property with two staff.

“Staff will work long days 07:00 – 22:00, with one staff staying overnight, the second one waking night support worker leaves in the morning at 07:00 to be replaced by someone who will work a long day.

“If there is any movement during the day it would be with the child using one of the support worker’s cars. All vehicles will be parked on the drive. Movements will just be like in any other household.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine letters of objection were submitted to the committee, arguing that “the site is not suitable for children with special needs” and parking would be an issue.

A supporting document shows that six people requested to speak at the meeting.