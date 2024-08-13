Children’s care home on quiet Sheffield Road could be given the green light

A terraced house could be turned into a children’s care home in Sheffield if permission is granted.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will have to decide on a proposal to turn a house into a children’s care home on Halesworth Road.

The three-storey end-terrace house on Halesworth Road could be the new home for up to three residents, children aged between seven and 18, according to a document.

The plans also include the conversion of the existing ground-level garage into staff accommodation and office spaces.

The report said the application form submitted identified seven members of staff were required for the children’s care home – one manager and six working staff, working rotas on-site.

“To clarify the work rotas, the six working staff members will be divided into three teams.

“All shifts are 16 hours long, followed by an eight-hour sleepover. Each team will cover 48 hours during the week, followed by four days off.

“Therefore, the staff changes over time, as specified in the accompanying mock rota and letter, are at 7am every other day,” the document added.

This application will be in front of the committee due to the 47 letters of objection it has received.

Among the problems raised were amenity issues (fear of increased nuisance, antisocial behaviour, potential safeguarding issues), highways issues (disruption, parking) and other issues such as the impact it would have on the character of the area.

Despite all this, officers have recommended to the planning committee that permission be granted.

The meeting will be held at 2pm on August 20 (Tuesday) at Sheffield Town Hall.