Children were standing outside their school in Wickersley, Rotherham, to raise awareness of speeding in part of a nationwide campaign.

A research concluded by Brake, a road safety charity, found that parents and carers across the country say they don’t walk their children to school every day because roads are too busy and cars go too fast.

In order to try and tackle the problem, more than 100,000 children took part in a “Kids Walk” yesterday “calling for their right to make safe and healthy journeys without fear or threat from traffic.”

Pupils at Wickersley Northfield Primary School were among them – furthermore, some of them were able to help local police officers track down speeding motorists.

Children are raising awareness of road safety in front of Wickersley Northfield Primary School.

Elliott, a Y6 student at Wickersley Northfield Primary School, said: “It’s fun and it’s actually great to see that some people are following the law but there are some who are speeding.”

Amelia, another Y6 student, added it was a good learning experience but it was “disappointing” to see people going over the speed limit.

Lee Woolley, a neighbourhood police officer, said the difference between 20mph and 30mph was “massive”.

He said: “We’re here today to show the children, the parents and the passing motorists the importance of keeping within the speed limit because the difference between 20mph and 30mph is massive should there be any impact.

“We’re not particularly looking at prosecutions – had there been anything that was really excessive that would have been different obviously -, it’s more about education and encouragement to be within the limits.

“Most accidents are because of too much speed, too little skill – it’s a terrifying combination.”

Beth Proctor, a teacher at Wickersley Northfield, said the school had a lot of children who could be seen walking up-and-down alongside the road – so the priority was to educate them and their parents.

She said: “It’s about keeping our children safe on the roads. We’ve got more than 360 children who have been taking part in walking locally. It’s just spreading that message.

“We are making sure that all of our children are aware of how to use the crossing outside the school.

“It’s just promoting that it’s everybody’s responsibility – and getting the parents to realise they need to slow down when the 20mph signs are flashing.”

Claire Williams, the headteacher, said: “It’s educating. The children that are going out walking at the moment are using the crossing while the crossing patrol lady is not there it so it’s about making sure that they are aware that the cars have to stop [before stepping down].

“We, as staff, know that the cars don’t always stop – you can stand there and they just go straight past you.”

They added it was “frustrating” to see parents dropping their children off at the school and then speeding off.

Mrs Williams said: “All we can do is to educate the children.”

Parking was another issue on the streets close to the school, we were told.

Some parents were double-parking and parking on the pavement which has led to accidents, Mrs Williams said.

She said some children had been knocked off their scooters as parents opened the car doors.

She added: “It’s very difficult.”

The latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures show that 1,275 children under the age of 16 were killed or injured on Yorkshire and Humber roads in 2021; an average taken from the last five years gives a figure of 1,380.