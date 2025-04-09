Children and young people’s councillor selected as Rotherham Council's deputy leader

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Councillor Victoria Cusworth, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s spokesperson for children and young people, has been announced as the authority’s new deputy leader.

The position has been vacant since March 25, when Councillor David Sheppard resigned from the Labour Party in protest over the government’s welfare reforms.

During today’s (April 9) full council meeting, leader Councillor Chris Read announced that Councillor Cusworth would take up the deputy leader role, and paid tribute to councillor Sheppard, who will remain an independent councillor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Let me start by placing on record my thanks to councillor Dave Sheppard for his services. Dave is a good man. He is a good socialist and I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

Councillor Victoria CusworthCouncillor Victoria Cusworth
Councillor Victoria Cusworth

Councillor Cusworth was first elected to represent the Swinton Ward at Rotherham Borough Council in May 2016, and was appointed to Cabinet with responsibility for Children and Young People, following the local elections in May 2021 when she was successfully re-elected to represent the new ward of Kilnhurst and Swinton East.

Related topics:Victoria CusworthRotherham CouncilChris Read

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice