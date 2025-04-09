Children and young people’s councillor selected as Rotherham Council's deputy leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s spokesperson for children and young people, has been announced as the authority’s new deputy leader.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The position has been vacant since March 25, when Councillor David Sheppard resigned from the Labour Party in protest over the government’s welfare reforms.

During today’s (April 9) full council meeting, leader Councillor Chris Read announced that Councillor Cusworth would take up the deputy leader role, and paid tribute to councillor Sheppard, who will remain an independent councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let me start by placing on record my thanks to councillor Dave Sheppard for his services. Dave is a good man. He is a good socialist and I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

Councillor Victoria Cusworth

Councillor Cusworth was first elected to represent the Swinton Ward at Rotherham Borough Council in May 2016, and was appointed to Cabinet with responsibility for Children and Young People, following the local elections in May 2021 when she was successfully re-elected to represent the new ward of Kilnhurst and Swinton East.