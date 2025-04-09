Children and young people’s councillor selected as Rotherham Council's deputy leader
The position has been vacant since March 25, when Councillor David Sheppard resigned from the Labour Party in protest over the government’s welfare reforms.
During today’s (April 9) full council meeting, leader Councillor Chris Read announced that Councillor Cusworth would take up the deputy leader role, and paid tribute to councillor Sheppard, who will remain an independent councillor.
“Let me start by placing on record my thanks to councillor Dave Sheppard for his services. Dave is a good man. He is a good socialist and I’ve enjoyed working with him.”
Councillor Cusworth was first elected to represent the Swinton Ward at Rotherham Borough Council in May 2016, and was appointed to Cabinet with responsibility for Children and Young People, following the local elections in May 2021 when she was successfully re-elected to represent the new ward of Kilnhurst and Swinton East.
