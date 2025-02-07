Changes to street trading fees given green light

Barnsley’s street traders are set to face changes to their fees, with a new scheme approved by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The adjustments aim to create a fairer and more transparent pricing system while helping support the local economy and its traders.

One of the most significant changes is a reduction in fees for static pitches within the town centre. Under the new system, food traders will now pay an annual fee of £6,000 for a static pitch, a sharp decrease from the previous £14,560. Non-food traders will also benefit from a similar reduction, with their annual fee set at £4,000, down from the same £14,560.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the lower annual fees for static pitches, all traders will be required to pay a £100 application fee, which will not be refunded if the application is refused. The standard pitch size has also increased to 18 square meters, to accommodate traders with larger vehicles or setups.

The council has also introduced fee increases for occasional trading in the town centre.

However, not all changes are focused on fee reductions. The council has also introduced fee increases for occasional trading in the town centre. Food traders will see their daily fee increase from £70 to £75, while non-food traders will pay a daily fee of £55, up from £50. Outside the town centre, food traders will see a modest increase in their annual fees, rising from £50 to £55, and non-food traders borough-wide will face a fee increase from £30 to £35.

To assist traders who may find the new fee structure a financial strain, the council will offer quarterly payment options for those approved for static street trading in the town centre. For other types of trading consents, payments must be made in full and in advance, though payment plans may be available at the council’s discretion for new or start-up businesses.

This new scheme follows a review prompted by concerns raised by traders earlier this year. A previous proposal was rejected by the full council in July after street traders voiced their opposition to the planned fee hikes. In response, the Leader of the Council removed the item from the agenda and instructed officers to rework the proposed fees.