Several changes to how Sheffield City Council wants to spend taxpayers’ money could lead to road safety improvements - for one.

Several changes to how Sheffield City Council wants to spend taxpayers’ money could lead to road safety improvements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee will next week (August 19) discuss the details of proposed changes to the city’s capital programme to “improve the recreational leisure facilities, schools, roads and homes used by the people of Sheffield, and improve the infrastructure of the city council to deliver those services”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the new additions is to approve a £45k budget for feasibility to be carried out for local safety schemes in three areas (Eyre Street/Matilda Street, London Road/St Marys Gate, Bramall Lane roundabout).

The description said: “The local safety schemes programme is a citywide strategy to reduce actual (and the fear of) road traffic collisions, particularly focused on reducing killed and seriously injured (KSIs) casualties by implementing road safety engineering schemes at sites with the highest injury collision rates in the city.”

The works will be fully funded from local and neighbourhood transport complementary programme [LNTCP].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a budget increase move, the council would also like to spend £88k on additional Clean Air Zone signage on Penistone Road.

Another interesting budget increase is a request of an additional £179k on the permanent installation of a previous temporary zebra crossing on Psalter Lane/Osborne Road.

The document said: “The project design stage is fully complete and the zebra crossing on Psalter Lane/Osborne Road will be constructed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project costs have increased due to the requirement to slightly change the location to avoid chambers in the footway and to construct a large ‘build-out’ at the zebra crossing location, which helps improve the crossing of Osborne Road for pedestrians.”

The report said an additional £180k funding is needed to complete the multi-activity hub project at Hillsborough Park due to unforeseen increase in build costs.

This will be paid by “prudential borrowing” which will be covered by the operator of the hub – according to the said report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) previously reported that the council had decided to carry out a new round of stock condition surveys on its housing estate.

Based on this new report in front of the finance committee, the plan is to fund this project (which is projected to cost £3.6m over three years) through a reduced contribution to the major repairs reserve from revenue budgets.

For this to happen, the council will need a reduction of £896k to the 24/25 capital budget, thus reducing the contribution to the major repairs reserve required.