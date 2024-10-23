Changes to council tax support scheme aims to help vulnerable – but some could be worse off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some Barnsley residents could be worse off after the local authority revealed plans to change the way council tax support for low-income families is calculated.

Under the plans, most income bands will see a decrease in the percentage of council tax discounts, meaning residents will pay more toward their council tax bills.

The maximum savings allowed to qualify for support will drop from £10,000 to £6,000. Those with savings over this amount will no longer be eligible for assistance.

Households with adults living with them who earn over £200 a week such as friends or relatives will see a reduction of £7.50 per week in their support.

However, some residents may benefit from the changes – the council has proposed a new, protected council tax band, 1a, which offers a 90 per cent discount on council tax for those facing barriers to employment.

The amount of earned income residents can keep without affecting their council tax support will rise from £25 to £30 per week.

Since 2013, the government has required councils to create their own council tax support (CTS) schemes for working-age people. Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council needs to review its scheme regularly to ensure it meets local needs and supports vulnerable residents.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Core Services, said: “When the government passed responsibility to local authorities to develop their own CTS schemes, it was to make sure that the support schemes reflected the needs and circumstances of local areas. As our circumstances and needs change here in Barnsley, it is crucial that the scheme is reviewed to reflect this.

“The proposed changes will continue to provide the right level of support – targeting the most vulnerable households who need it the most whilst also supporting our Pathways to Work Commission by encouraging people to gain employment.

“Your feedback and views are a critical part of this review, and I’d urge you to consider the proposals and share any comments with us. This will help shape our decisions and offer a fair, consistent and sustainable scheme, whilst protecting those that need it the most.”