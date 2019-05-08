Changes at the top as Barnsley Council’s ruling Cabinet is refreshed following local elections

Barnsley Council’s ruling Cabinet will have a new profile in future with a combination of new members and changes to members’ responsibilities as the authority adjusts to take account of current demands.

One of the biggest changes comes after the retirement of former Coun Roy Miller, who was spokesman for the wide-reaching Place portfolio.

That remit has been expanded further, but split in two with Coun Tim Cheetham switching from education to take on the economic development and regeneration portfolio.

Meanwhile, Coun Chris Lamb, who has been chairman of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority since last Summer in addition to serving his Rockingham ward, joins the Cabinet to take on environment and transport, which had previously formed part of the Place portfolio.

The former People’s Services remit has been split to give a separate Children’s services spokesperson, with Coun Margaret Bruff taking on responsibility for a department which will include both social care and educationc

Adult social care will be dealt with alongside communities, with Coun Jenny Platts taking responsibility.

Those postings are expected to be confirmed at the next full meeting of Barnsley Council, which takes place next week.

Coun leader Sir Steve Houghton said: “It is a change that will hopefully be putting more focus on children.”

Labour lost seven seats in last week’s election, which has been blamed on the national impasse over Brexit.

“It is not just Barnsley, it is right across the north and the north east and Teeside. It has been devastating,” he said.

“I will be sending messages back to the party nationally asking them to get on with Brexit, that is what people want.

“We are not complacent, we have lost seven seats and that is not goo. We will learn the lessons where we can. There is a big lesson to learn for the national party,” he said.