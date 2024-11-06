‘Challenges remain’ following budget as Barnsley Council faces £19m funding gap

The leader of Barnsley Council says the authority faces ‘significant challenges’ in the face of a £19m funding gap.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE said that the authority faces ‘difficult choices’ in order to balance its budget this coming financial year.

In a statement issued following the government’s budget announcement last week, Coun Houghton acknowledged the difficulties faced by both national and local governments, as well as the long road ahead to restore financial stability. He stressed, however, that the latest budget marks a positive step toward addressing some of the financial pressures facing local authorities.

“Council finances are in an extremely difficult position. Both national and local governments need to make difficult decisions to help reverse years of financial decline and ensure resources are finally going to the right places,” said coun Houghton.

“I’m pleased that the needs of councils have been recognised. This will help us focus on maximising the opportunities to drive Barnsley forward as the place of possibilities, although it’s clear that many challenges remain.”

The leader welcomed the news that an extra £1 billion of funding for children with high needs in schools will help cover gaps in SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision.

“It’s good to see that issues that impact councils across the country, such as increasing demand in children’s social care services and supporting SEND children and families, are starting to be addressed,” added coun HOughton.

“There’s a long way to go, and significant reforms are needed in these areas to go alongside the investment, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Barnsley faces a current £19 million budget gap, and coun Houghton acknowledged that the council will have to make difficult decisions in order to balance its budget.

He added that an increase in the rate of National Insurance paid by employers will ‘significantly impact the costs of our suppliers, including adult social care providers’.

Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic: “We face significant financial challenges with currently a £19 million gap in our budget, but we have a comprehensive, flexible plan to balance our budget and deliver efficiency savings.

“This will mean making difficult choices, but we’re focused on safeguarding front-line services and prioritising people who need the most support.”