Cenotaphs, memorials and green spaces to be cleaned up with £4m funding
Of the funding, £1.5m will be allocated to improving local town centres, in particular the condition of shops, paving, green spaces, and addressing environmental issues such as bins and litter.
Some £300,000 will be allocated to the maintenance and improvement of important community memorials, including in Greasbrough, Aston, and Todwick, with further community engagement planned.
A further £1.4m will be used to improve the pedestrian experience across the borough, including repairing uneven pavements, improving crossings, and enhancing accessibility to community amenities.
In Maltby, £500,000 will be allocated to extend public realm improvements along the High Street, and in Swinton, £300,000 will support additional public realm upgrades as part of ongoing town centre redevelopment.
During a meeting of the council’s cabinet, Councillor David Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion emphasised the importance of the borough’s cenotaphs and memorials.
“We’re all very aware of how important that is to our communities to remember each Remembrance Sunday and and also year round, when people have family connections to those monuments.”
