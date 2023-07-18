Cemetery’s expansion could result in 500 new burial plots on greenspace

The ‘urgent’ expansion of an existing cemetery into neighbouring greenspace land has sparked concerns about anti-social behaviour.

A proposal to create a new burial site at Wath Cemetery and create more than 500 new plots will go before Rotherham Council’s planning committee this week.

The L-shaped, 0.4ha land could be home to approximately 550 burial plots if the plans were to be accepted by the board on Thursday (July 20).

The application has received seven letters of objection from residents who have concerns about what impact new trees on the site would have as their gutters are already full of seed and leaf debris, a report to the committee states.

Developers propose to create 550 new burial plots in Wath.

A resident also raised an issue with potential anti-social behaviour following the installation of new benches on the site. However, a report shows that the plans have changed after the first letters received and the benches are now proposed to be placed further from the residential properties.

A document published ahead of the meeting states: “There is an urgent need for additional burial plots within Wath upon Dearne and there is a risk of not having adequate burial plots in the short term if additional space is not found.”

The application is recommended for approval.