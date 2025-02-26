CCTV to become mandatory in Barnsley Hackney Carriage taxis

CCTV cameras are set to become mandatory in Hackney Carriages licensed by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, under a new policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals as part of a broader effort to enhance the safety of both taxi drivers and passengers, especially during late-night hours when taxis are in high demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the new policy, all Hackney Carriage vehicles must display prominent signs inside the vehicle to inform passengers that CCTV is in operation. The vehicle owner will be responsible for maintaining and servicing the CCTV system to ensure it is in good working condition.

In response to a consultation, council officers received 26 responses. The majority of respondents (23 out of 26) supported the mandatory installation of CCTV, while one respondent favoured a voluntary system, and one was opposed.

The CCTV system will be mandatory for all Hackney Carriage vehicles licensed by BMBC. The cameras will record footage inside the vehicle and will be operational whenever the vehicle is in use for hire. The footage will be owned by the council, which will also act as the data controller for privacy purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities at BMBC said: “Hackney carriages and private hire trades provide an essential service, especially late at night when other forms of public transport are not always available. The safety of residents, visitors, and those who work in our borough is a top priority, and by requiring CCTV in all hackney carriages we’re enhancing safety for both drivers and passengers.”

“These changes also support our night-time economy by encouraging more drivers to work during later hours, so residents and visitors can enjoy Barnsley’s nightlife with the confidence of a safe journey home.”

The policy is expected to be approved at the next cabinet meeting on March 5.