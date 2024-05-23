Cash injection means historic Sheffield activity centre can support more groups

A historic outdoor activity centre has been awarded a life-changing sum of money so it can improve the site and welcome more children and young people from all corners of Sheffield. On pic: Helen Clarke

A historic outdoor activity centre has been awarded a life-changing sum of money so it can improve the site and welcome more children and young people from all corners of Sheffield.

The historic site of Whiteley Woods Outdoor Activity Centre on Common Lane has gone through a massive revamp thanks to a government fund worth £400,000 which could result in an increase in the number of groups benefiting from it.

The Whiteley Woods centre is on a nine-acre site and it provides camping and residential accommodation and activities for young people.

Helen Clarke, joint-chair of trustees at Whiteley Woods Outdoor Activity Centre, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the centre received £400k through the youth and investment fund which is from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

You could smell that work had just finished there – it was fresh, the bunk beds didn’t have drawings on them (yet!), and the bathrooms were clean and tidy.

She said it was a capital fund as opposed to a revenue fund so it allowed them to create new spaces and renovate what was a “completely wrecked cottage” thus allowing even more children and young people to enjoy what the centre could offer.

She said: “We run space for organised groups to come and stay with us so yes, we are owned by Girlguiding, however, we welcome all groups, school groups, scouts, cubs and we welcome everybody who is bringing an organised group.”

Ms Clarke reiterated that they were not open to the public (as in you cannot just go and book a room and stay over) but they welcome groups. She added the centre was not just for girls – it is an inclusive place for all children and young people.

Alice Olusoga, a marketing and development worker, said the site itself had a lot of history as Girlguiding first held an event in 1928 and they bought it in 1935.

During the works on the previously “run-down cottage”, most of the original internal walls, floors and ceilings were removed.

She said they had some groups visiting the centre regularly – three or four times a year – and although a large number of local groups visit the site, it’s not just for those in Ecclesall ward.

The LDRS was told that a lot of scout groups across the city are eager to spend some time on the site.

Ms Clarke said they welcome hundreds of young people (sometimes at the same time) up to the thousands. It is a popular place to be.

The site is being used on summer weekends and in the evenings these days.

Ms Olusoga said they have been very busy in the last few weeks and they are happy to say they can accommodate a lot of people as they have four camping fields and three residential accommodations.

During the works on the previously “run-down cottage”, most of the original internal walls, floors and ceilings were removed.

It now sleeps 12, in four en-suite rooms, and has a kitchen and activity room downstairs. It has an air source heat pump and underfloor heating.

“You could have up to seven different groups (at the same time),” she added.

The residential accommodation is completely renovated and the rooms have bunk beds and en-suite bathrooms too.

“It’s pretty fancy,” Ms Clarke said.

When she was asked whether she was worried about vandalism, Ms Clarke said they hoped the groups would treat the place as they found it and the “majority of them are absolutely fine and do that”.

Ms Olusoga said a lot of the groups come back regularly and feel a bit of ownership.

She added: “I think kids are going to be kids but they are unlikely to want to do something damage to it, knowing that might mean that they or other groups couldn’t use the site.”

They agreed that young people valued the opportunity to visit the site – with them being able to stay in a safe space and outside of school, the place is “no doubt” contributing to the well-being of the children, they added.

The site has an adventure course, tree climbing and archery parts as well as a mud kitchen and more – also, children and young people with disabilities are also welcome as there is a house which is accessible for all.

Ms Clarke said to keep the site up and running, they must charge for the groups to spend the night(s).

They are also doing fundraisers and looking for support from community groups and other kinds of grant-giving bodies (such as the South Yorkshire Community Foundation).

She added they had a defibrillator installed and received some new tools from the Local Area Committee (LAC) too so they can offer an even better service for all those visiting the centre in the future.

Cllr Barbara Masters (Ecclesall, Liberal Democrats) told the LDRS that the members from Fulwood ward and the LibDem councillors in Ecclesall ward (when they had all three seats prior to the local elections) were “really happy” to support initiatives the likes of putting in the defibrillator or the new tools so they can manage the site better.

She said: “It’s great to say what they have been doing and hopefully we will see the benefits of it shortly.”

The centre was once the site of Whiteley Wood Hall which was built in 1663.

Former owners and residents of the hall include Thomas Boulsover, pioneer of Sheffield Plate, Sheffield Steel firm Vickers and Samuel Plimsoll, MP for Derby and pioneer of the Plimsoll Line.

The hall itself was demolished in 1959 but the former stables, orchard, pond and grounds are now the home of the OAC.