Cash boost for stalled pocket park plans

A stalled project to build a ‘pocket park’ at the site of the former Primark in Rotherham Town Centre has received a £350,000 cash boost.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) had originally planned to complete the park by September 2021, but the project has faced several delays, partly due to design changes and the need to negotiate terms with a neighbouring landowner.

As a result, the target completion date was pushed back to summer 2022, with hopes of using the park as part of the Women’s Euros fan parks last July. However, this deadline also passed, and the final plans were updated and approved at the end of 2023.

Work on the park officially began in June 2024, with the council now aiming to complete the green space by early 2025.

Snail Yard

The new £350,000 investment comes from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), and will support the overall £920,000 cost of the project.

The remaining funds will be covered by a combination of government grants and the council’s own budget, although RMBC has warned that the final cost could change depending on factors such as unforeseen ground conditions.

Planning permission for the park will remain valid for five years after its completion, with long-term plans for the site still under discussion.

A report on the decision by RMBC officers states that the funding will ‘contribute to creating a green public realm in Rotherham’s town centre,’ transforming a space that has become an ‘eyesore and hotspot for anti-social behaviour’.

The council hopes that the park will increase footfall and ‘enhance the town centre’s appeal’.