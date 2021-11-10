Carlton masterplan campaigners “determined to fight on” ahead of final vote

Barnsley Council’s cabinet approved the Carlton Masterplan last week, which will see up to 2,000 new homes built in the area if it is given final approval by full council on November 25.

As well as the new homes, the plan would see 210 more spaces at Carlton Primary School, a new shop, and a potential new railway station.

The plan is made up of two sites – the MU2 site between Fish Dam Lane and Carlton Road, and land off Shaw Lane, Carlton, known as MU3.

The Stop MU2 and MU3 campaign group outside Barnsley Town Hall last week. Rachel Stewart / Stop MU2 and MU3

Campaigners handed a petition signed by 3,500 people in to the council last week, which states that the plan is “inappropriate and unsustainable”.

Rachel Stewart, a member of the Stop MU2 and MU3 group, said that although the petition missed the cabinet meeting, the group hopes it will “show the strength of the community disapproval” of the plans.

“We did this to ensure people’s opinions were counted, as collective petitions are often dismissed by our council,” said Rachel.

“The changes such as retention of high value ecological areas and the community garden are welcomed, but we still feel 1500 is too many houses, considering the infrastructure around us already struggles.”

“The link road will serve no purpose and doesn’t divert traffic away from already congested areas, so will lead to further loss of natural green space for no substantial benefit.

“We are grateful there won’t be a road built onto Wharncliffe Woodmoor nature reserve as we feel this would have had serious implications for wildlife in the area such as hedgehogs and protected bird species.

“We are unhappy with the housing allocated on MU2, as this area is the buffer zone surrounding the industrial estate and the site has been horse fields for many years.

“Due to the inclination of the land we feel any building works on here will pose a contamination risk to Carlton beck, where water voles a protected species have been known to reside. The area is a known wildlife corridor and part of the Carlton boundary walk.

“We are determined to fight on, and hope that at the full council meeting the councillors will consider the effort the group and community have gone to protect this much loved area, and increase awareness of the value of the site to wildlife with it’s close proximity to Carlton Marsh and links to the green belt.

“We really hope this is reflected in the vote.”

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Like all Planning Authorities, we have a difficult task in making sure we provide enough homes to meet targets imposed by national Government, while at the same time protecting important features within sites such as those at Carlton.

“The Carlton Masterplan Framework will help deliver a sustainable, high-quality development with the proper infrastructure to make sure it integrates with our existing communities.

“The framework will help to establish and enhance wildlife corridors as well as the Trans Pennine Trail and National Cycle Network to connect the site from north to south. It also recognises the need for additional school places and that highway improvements are needed, as well as providing the opportunity for significant jobs growth and business expansion in the future.

“Without a framework in place, developers and landowners could bring forward planning applications to develop their own sites without properly considering the overall infrastructure requirements.