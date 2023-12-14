Care leavers face more anxiety, financial difficulties and discrimination in Sheffield, survey finds

Young people leaving care in Sheffield have said they are stigmatised and face more anxiety, financial difficulties and discrimination due to their upbringing.

Sheffield Town Hall

It comes after a survey came back with some concerning results about how care leavers feel in Sheffield compared with their peers who hadn’t been in care.

Several care leavers told Sheffield City Council members yesterday (December 13) that they faced the additional struggles, with the survey revealing, among others, that almost one in three “felt the things they did in life were not worthwhile”.

Some 35 per cent reported low life satisfaction and 36 per cent were “unhappy with their appearance”.

Also, 12 per cent reported no internet access in Sheffield.

Members were told that care leavers found finding a home “very difficult” – while moving into a new home was a huge step toward independence.

They felt they were treated unfairly and were judged by the housing service because of “being a care leaver”.

“It is a common experience”, Belinda Omoridion, a care leaver, said.

She added the recommendation for the council to regard care experience as a “protected characteristic” would provide care leavers more opportunities and options, and it’s about “them finding a home they’re happy and safe in”.

Members also heard that only a small number of care leavers were in a job or further education within Sheffield.

Loneliness was another problem, Jake Adam Schuett, another care leaver, said.

“I felt trapped”, he told members and urged them to introduce more care leaver-specified jobs.

The council also heard from Wilster Mafoti who said the stigma – bias and misconceptions – was real within the criminal justice system as well.

Rae Sloan, another care leaver, raised awareness of the “incredibly competitive” job market and the struggle care leavers faced.

Members heard how many companies because of the stigma were “hesitant” to hire those who are care leavers.

At the end of the meeting, councillors decided to regard care experience as a “protected characteristic” in Sheffield.

That means the council won’t treat care leavers differently or discriminate against them, similar to the protections already in place over people’s age, religion or race.