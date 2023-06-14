A new care home has been named in honour of a “local legend” who lived “three lives in one” in Rotherham.

Sid Bailey

The Sid Bailey Care Home in Brampton is located on a site where Mr Bailey, who used to work for various local governing bodies, gave 25 years of voluntary service.

Sid Bailey, a miner until the local pit closed, later worked as a trustee at the Miners Welfare Club, a school governor and a local councillor at the Parish Council.

He was also the commissioner for St John’s Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His daughter, Adele Riles said: “He had a very full life and certainly packed a lot in. It’s like he lived three lives in one.”

Mr Bailey was awarded an MBE in 1997 for his services to the community.

Home Manager Sue Ravenhall said: “Once we heard Sid’s story, deciding what the care home here in Brampton should be called, [it] made for an easy decision.

“Danforth’s core values include personalised care 24-hours a day, where every resident’s life is meaningful and fulfilled. Sid shared these values and lived them throughout his life, and it’s an honour to work in a home named in his memory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just as Sid took care of so many people, Danforth hopes to continue his legacy and look after the community in this South Yorkshire former mining village.”

Mr Bailey’s daughter, Adele added: “He would have blushed initially as he was a very humble and modest man.

“But I think he would have been quietly proud.”.