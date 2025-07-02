Care home for vulnerable children proposed in Lundwood

A residential house in Lundwood could be converted into a children’s care home, under new plans submitted to Barnsley Council.

The application, lodged by JIBT Investments Ltd, seeks to change the use of 99 Lang Avenue from a family home to a residential care home for two children aged 8 to 18 who are in the care of the local authority.

The proposal would see the house transformed into a home offering round-the-clock care and support, with just one member of staff on-site at any time, supported by a shift system. Staff will sleep on site overnight and a third bedroom will be used as an office and staff room.

The applicant, Mr Tosin Omolewa Olufemi, acting on behalf of JIBT Investments Ltd, says the home is designed to provide a safe, supportive and stable environment for children who have experienced trauma, neglect or family breakdown, as an alternative to institutional care or out-of-borough placements.

Lang Avenue

In documents submitted with the application, the applicant says: “We aim to refrain from supporting children in accommodations that appear institutionalised and instead provide a home that presents as homely and comfortable.”

The home would support vulnerable young people through personalised care plans, therapeutic support and access to local education and health services. The children will be assessed for compatibility before being placed, and all staff will follow detailed behaviour and risk management plans.

The house is a semi-detached property with three bedrooms, a rear garden, and two off-street parking spaces.

Application documents state that the home will operate much like a typical family dwelling, with no more noise or activity than what might be expected in a standard household.

Only one carer will be on-site at a time, apart from short periods during staff handovers. Visitors such as social workers or relatives will attend by appointment only, and visits will usually happen off-site.

A planning statement notes: “The proposed use of the building will not be significantly detrimental to the amenities enjoyed by existing or new occupiers.”

It adds that, under current planning rules, the property could be used to house up to five unrelated adults (as a small HMO) without needing planning permission, which is a more intensive use than what is currently proposed.

While the site lies in Flood Zone 3, considered to be at higher risk of flooding, the applicant has submitted a Flood Risk Assessment. No bedrooms are located on the ground floor, and the design includes safe refuge measures and proposed access and egress strategies.

The applicant states that small, personalised homes like the one proposed offer a much better environment than larger institutional settings.

The home would give young people a place to feel safe and supported, helping them to rebuild their lives in a stable, community-based setting.

Barnsley Council’s planning department will assess the application in the coming weeks. If approved, the home will be registered and inspected by Ofsted, and will operate under strict safeguarding and care standards.

Residents can comment on the plans on the council’s website until July 10.