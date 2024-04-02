Car wash plans refused after objections
Applicants had hoped to build a hand car wash and industrial unit on vacant land adjacent to Three T’s Industrial Estate, off Chambers Road.
The scheme would have seen a hand carwash and staff room adjacent to the business park.
Staff and visitor parking would have been at the head of Chambers Road, as well as space for waiting cars to queue. The car wash would be accessed and exited from a single point off Chambers Road at the Southern end of the site.
Ten objections were lodged, raising concerns about surface water; health and safety; impact on traffic; as well as noise and disturbance; and reduced security.
A report by BMBC officers states that the proposal has ‘potential for conflicting vehicle movements impacting the free flow of traffic on the highway network’.
The plans, from applicant Wayne Hadfield of Hadfield Developments, were refused on March 26.