Campaigners warn of ‘hell on earth’ if Maltby Miners Welfare Ground sold

Rotherham borough councillors and a local MP have started a petition to save the miners’ welfare ground in Maltby from housing – however, the owner claims there are no such plans.

Maltby Miners' Welfare Ground

Maltby Conservatives and the Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford have set up a campaign to secure the future of the Maltby Miners’ Welfare Ground as they feel the site – without funding and improvements – could be sold for housing purposes in the future.

Coun Adam Tinsley (Maltby East) told the local democracy service that if it happened “it would be hell on earth”.

He said: “Everyone would be against that… I think you’d see people chained to the fences and everything.

“I wouldn’t like to see that happen.”

Coun Tinsley said the ground was owned by Ciswo, a coal mining charity, and they lease it to Maltby Town Council.

He claimed that due to the agreement Maltby Town Council couldn’t apply for grants to improve the facilities.

He said: “The big, major concern for people in Maltby is that they are going to lose this facility for housing.

“Obviously, the facilities need a lot of money to keep them to a good standard, even cutting the grass isn’t cheap.

“With the lease being too restrictive, teams cannot apply for grants because they need some sort of tenure or licence… which they are not allowed under the lease.

“We need to have a real, good discussion with Ciswo and Maltby Town Council to try and get some common ground for the benefit of Maltby.”

Coun Tinsley said the money was there – one example is the £2million through the Community Ownership Fund.

“That is money which is there to apply for but we can’t because of the conditions of that tenure,” he said.

“It’s a well-used ground. You can go at the weekend and it’s buzzing. Football is massive.

“It’s affecting the kids – keeping them fit and out of trouble. It gives them something to do in the evenings.

“We don’t want housing. We want something for kids and adults to do. Without these funds, ultimately, you’re going to see a decline in the facilities which would leave the clubs looking elsewhere.

“We’re only asking (Ciswo) to come back to have these conversations. There’s money that’s available.”

We approached Ciswo and asked them to clarify their position regarding the ground.

Nicola Didloc, the chief executive at Ciswo, said: “We are committed to ensuring it continues to be available for recreational use by the community of Maltby and there are no plans for the grounds to be sold or used for building houses or any other purpose.