Campaigners urge the council to double council tax on empty homes in Sheffield

A new campaign has just been launched to call on Sheffield City Council to raise council tax on homes that are left empty for more than 12 months.

ACORN is calling on the council to double the Council Tax on empty properties in Sheffield.

As part of the campaign, which kicked off last week (January 11), ACORN, a community union, said the extra money from doubling council tax should be spent on support for those in the city who have been hit hardest by the cost of living crisis.

At the launch, Ryan Smith, ACORN Sheffield’s chair, said there were around 7,000 empty homes in the city, and that for every thousand homes the levy was applied to, the council would raise around £1 million of extra revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Safe, secure housing gives us stability, opportunity and community. It affects our health, our ability to work, and our ability to participate in society. But it’s no secret that It is no secret that safe, secure and affordable housing is increasingly out of reach for most people in this country

“It is shocking to think there are people going without homes while landlords can comfortably hoard property until they’ve decided they can maximise their profits. This cannot go on.

“Fairer council tax will not, on its own, solve the housing crisis in the city, but it will help thousands of people across Sheffield who are struggling to make ends meet”

Campaigns such as this have resulted in success in the past, bringing in North Yorkshire County Council where members agreed on a 100 per cent increase in council tax premium on second homes and empty homes (that’s been empty for more than a year).

This could be introduced in spring 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson told the LDRS that there were 973 long-term empty homes (i.e. empty for more than two years) which are subject to 100 per cent increases in council tax in Sheffield.

Also, there are 295 second homes in Sheffield.

Cllr Douglas Johnson, the chair of the Housing Committee, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “As a council, we try and re-let properties as quickly as possible so they don’t stand empty. We have a shortage of affordable housing in the city so we want to bring as many empty private-sector homes as possible back into use.

“We have a small but dedicated team identifying empty properties and liaising with the owners to try and get them reoccupied.

“Properties can often be identified from council tax records. The council already charges increased council tax on properties that have been empty for more than two years – which increases after five years and again after ten years. This is to encourage owners to have their properties occupied.