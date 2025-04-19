Campaigners protest outside Sheffield Town Hall over trans rights

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
Trans rights campaigners outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: National WorldTrans rights campaigners outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: National World
Trans rights campaigners outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: National World | National World
Trans rights campaigners took to Sheffield city centre to fight for their rights today.

They gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall to protest after the Supreme Court ruled that a woman is legally defined by biological sex under equalities law.

Campaigners waved flags and made speeches outside the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Trans rights campaigners outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: National WorldTrans rights campaigners outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: National World
Trans rights campaigners outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: National World | National World

It comes after Simona Berry, trans business woman and founder of Sheffield-based company Beta, said she was ‘deeply concerned’ over the recent ruling.

She said: “I am deeply concerned by this ruling and many in my trans community are terrified for the future implications to their lives and well being.

“I worry that support, compassion and respect for trans people is less than it was 20 years ago. That’s a very scary thought.”

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on the matter on Wednesday, with Judge Lord Hodge saying the ruling should not be seen as a triumph of one side over the other, and stressed that the law still gives protection against discrimination to transgender people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Equality and Human Rights Commission says the decision would result in an updated code of conduct for services, including the NHS and prisons, potentially affecting spaces such as hospital wards, changing rooms and domestic refuges.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, the chair of the EHRC, said the ruling was "a victory for common sense only if you recognise that trans people exist, they have rights and their rights must be respected".

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Related topics:Sheffield Town HallSupreme CourtPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice