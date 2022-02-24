The first application for homes as part of the Carlton Masterplan was submitted this week, for 215 homes on land north of Shaw Lane.

The proposals make up part of the Carlton Masterplan, which was approved in November.

As well as 1,500 new homes, the masterplan will see 210 more spaces at Carlton Primary School, a new shop, and a potential new railway station.

Rachel and Elaine of the Stop MU2 and MU3 group

Rachel Stewart, on behalf of the Stop MU2 and MU3 group, said residents already struggle to see a doctor as there is no GP surgery in Carlton.

The group is also concerned about the lack of pavement past the site, meaning youngsters from nearby schools have to walk next to a busy road to get home.

Rachel added: ” The group is against the development.

“The masterplan said that Shaw Lane junction was at capacity already and with no link road, all traffic will be using Shaw Lane.

“These houses will be close to scrap yards, and it’s not even on a bus route so won’t reduce congestion or traffic issues, just amplify them.

“There is no Carlton village centre discussed in the plans, folks will have to drive to use local amenities in other villages, Carlton has a garage, that’s it.

“There isn’t even suitable pavement down both sides of Shaw Lane to walk safely on.

“It is a very dangerous road. Kids are walking up and down from school so it will make it more dangerous for them, there’s already been fatalities on that stretch of road before sadly.

“There is no pedestrian crossing and it isn’t very well lit at night either, but any increase in lighting will have knock on effects of light pollution which will be detrimental to wildlife within the Site of Special Scientific Interest at Carlton Marsh and associated wildlife areas.”

Rachel says the group disagrees with planning documents, which state that he land has ‘limited ecological value including little cover for wildlife and a limited source of nectar and pollen for invertebrates’.

Neil, a member of the group, said the plans are part of ‘continuous Barnsley Council madness’, and added that the land will be ‘a lot to lose’ for the community.

“You can’t replace this,” he added.

A statement of community engagement report by Barnsley Council as part of the Carlton Masterplan Framework from July 2021 states “The current movement framework and the access between Fish Dam Lane and Shaw Lane is based on the understanding that the existing access via the Church Street / Shaw Lane junction has insufficient capacity to accommodate the additional trips from the development.

“Further modelling is being undertaken to confirm this requirement.

“BMBC worked with infrastructure providers throughout the Local Plan process to determine whether there was sufficient capacity within the existing health infrastructure or whether new facilities are needed – no additional need was identified at this stage.

“Although it is not the Council’s responsibility to deliver GP and Dentist practices, there is a need to ensure that when sites come forward, they have the necessary infrastructure in place to support that growth.

“It is therefore important that BMBC continue to work closely with CCG to make sure they are aware of the development and the potential timings so that they are able to identify any capacity issues and expand these provisions when necessary.”

Anybody wishing to comment on the application can email: [email protected] quoting the application reference number 2022/0115 and the site address before the deadline of March 15.