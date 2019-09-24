Calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after prorogation oif Parliament ruled unlawful
Leading figures from British politics are this morning calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.
It comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the decision by the Supreme Court confirms that Boris Johnson "isn't fit to be Prime Minister".
"He's misled Queen and country, and unlawfully silenced the people's representatives," she tweeted.
"I'm on my way to resume my duties in the Commons and stop Brexit altogether."
Senior Labour MP Angela Eagle said the Prime Minister should resign in light of the judgment.
"He should resign: he has been found lying and cynical - he's lied to the Queen. He's used cynical reasons to cover up what is his attempt to gag Parliament.
"He has been found out by the highest court of the land by a unanimous verdict. He must now resign."
Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP in Westminster, has called on Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.
"We must be back in Parliament immediately," said the Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP.
"We want to get back to work. On the back of this, Boris Johnson must resign."
Responding to the Supreme Court's ruling, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted: "Boris Johnson should resign."
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage called for the Prime Minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings to be removed from his role following the Supreme Court's decision.
"The calling of a Queen's Speech and prorogation is the worst political decision ever," he tweeted. "Dominic Cummings must go."
SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who led the case in the Scottish courts, said Boris Johnson's position was "untenable" and called on him to resign.
"This is an absolutely momentous decision. There is nothing to stop us - Members of Parliament - resuming immediately the important job of scrutinising this minority Tory government as we hurtle towards Brexit," she told reporters outside the Supreme Court.
"This is a huge victory for the rule of law and for democracy. As regards Mr Boris Johnson, the highest court in the United Kingdom has unanimously found that his advice given to Her Majesty the Queen was unlawful.
"His position is untenable and he should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign."
