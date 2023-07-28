Calls for Sheffield Council to support cycle speedway club about to host national championships

A councillor has urged Sheffield Council to improve facilities at a cycle speedway club about to host the national championships.

Sheffield Stars Cycle Speedway Club, based at Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre and Cookson Park, has produced champions competing at national and international level.

But councillor Richard Shaw, representative of Beauchief and Greenhill ward, said the team – which will host the sport’s biggest national event over August bank holiday – is struggling with its current facilities.

He said they were the only club in the north of England without floodlights which limits their training to summer months and forces racers to train with teams outside of Sheffield over the winter.

A councillor has urged Sheffield Council to improve facilities at a cycle speedway club about to host the national championships. Credit: Councillor Richard Shaw

They also need better fencing and gates to stop people using the ground as a dog park which has led to fouling, he added.

At the most recent full council meeting he urged the chair of the leisure committee to support the club however the authority can.

He said: “They will be playing host to the finals of the British national cycle speedway championships this August bank holiday weekend. They have members of all ages and do outreach activities with local schools. They are looking for support in order to improve their facilities to enable them to do more activities throughout the year.”

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the leisure committee, said he would be “very happy” to meet on site with the club.