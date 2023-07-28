News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
United’s Francis situation clarified as former trialist set for move
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Calls for Sheffield Council to support cycle speedway club about to host national championships

A councillor has urged Sheffield Council to improve facilities at a cycle speedway club about to host the national championships.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

Sheffield Stars Cycle Speedway Club, based at Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre and Cookson Park, has produced champions competing at national and international level.

But councillor Richard Shaw, representative of Beauchief and Greenhill ward, said the team – which will host the sport’s biggest national event over August bank holiday – is struggling with its current facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said they were the only club in the north of England without floodlights which limits their training to summer months and forces racers to train with teams outside of Sheffield over the winter.

Most Popular
A councillor has urged Sheffield Council to improve facilities at a cycle speedway club about to host the national championships. Credit: Councillor Richard ShawA councillor has urged Sheffield Council to improve facilities at a cycle speedway club about to host the national championships. Credit: Councillor Richard Shaw
A councillor has urged Sheffield Council to improve facilities at a cycle speedway club about to host the national championships. Credit: Councillor Richard Shaw

They also need better fencing and gates to stop people using the ground as a dog park which has led to fouling, he added.

At the most recent full council meeting he urged the chair of the leisure committee to support the club however the authority can.

He said: “They will be playing host to the finals of the British national cycle speedway championships this August bank holiday weekend. They have members of all ages and do outreach activities with local schools. They are looking for support in order to improve their facilities to enable them to do more activities throughout the year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the leisure committee, said he would be “very happy” to meet on site with the club.

The club has not yet confirmed if the council has progressed with its offer to visit.

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffield