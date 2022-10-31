Councillors Jayne Dunn and Julie Grocutt submitted the motion, which also calls on the council to address period poverty, to full council for discussion this week.

They said there were more than 13 million women experiencing menopause or premenopause in the UK and campaigners argue medical sexism and lack of training is leaving many to suffer in silence.

Councillors Dunn and Grocutt said women over the age of 50 were the fastest growing segment of the workforce and one in four women – many at the top of their career – consider leaving their job due to symptoms.

Politicians have put forward a motion calling on Sheffield Council to better support women experiencing menopause.

They said: “Fostering age and gender inclusive workplaces can help the council to tap into the valuable skills and talent this fast-growing segment of the workforce has to offer.

“This is an important issue that the council has a role in addressing.”

They added councils have a legal duty to ensure employees do not face discrimination and employers would reap the benefits of supporting their staff, through increased loyalty, lower sickness absence and lower turnover.

Chief executive Kate Josephs was asked to develop a plan within the next three months to incorporate union GMB’s Menopause Smash the Stigma Workplace Policy including: preventing women being disadvantaged at work because of their symptoms and the stigma of discussing menopause; manager and staff training on issues around menopause; and adopting a more progressive and inclusive approach to supporting those who experience menopause.

Full council will take place on Wednesday, November 2 from 2pm.