‘Call out sexism’ urge Sheffield leaders as they approve action plan to tackle violence against women and girls

Sheffield Council has urged everybody to call out sexism as part of its bid to tackle male violence against women and girls.

City leaders shared personal experiences of sexism as they voted on an action plan in a strategy and resources committee meeting this week.

Sam Martin, head of commissioning at the council, said: “We need to keep the message very simple, which is male violence against women and girls is unacceptable and we call that out if we see it happening. If we make it any more complicated it becomes somebody else’s job to do and actually it’s everybody’s job.

“That’s what we signed up as a council to do, to say we will encourage everybody individually to make that promise and support the campaign.”

Sheffield Council has urged everybody to call out sexism as part of its bid to tackle male violence against women and girls.Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The council became a White Ribbon registered local authority this time last year.

The White Ribbon campaign is a nationally recognised programme helping organisations develop three-year action plans to improve workplace culture and gender equality and help end violence against women and girls.

Alison Higgins, strategic commissioning manager domestic and sexual abuse at the council, said it was important to challenge sexist behaviour before it turned into physical harm.

She said: “The important thing to remember is most people are decent people. Most men and boys are decent people. It is about challenging and recognising when something is going too far or becoming abusive and it’s prevention where White Ribbon see themselves focussing.

“Initial sexist comments, name calling, belittling, that kind of thing is where we need to start in order to prevent higher level harm happening down the line.”

Councillors Angela Argenzio and Dawn Dale both said their daughters had experienced worrying unwanted attention in the city and they have talked to their sons about standing up to friends who behave inappropriately.

Officers said part of the programme involved working with partners across the city including schools to improve behaviour.

Council leader Tom Hunt said: “This is being embedded throughout the entire council. One thing we can all do is talk to the women and girls in our lives and get their perspectives on this.”

Around 6,000 people seek support from domestic abuse services in Sheffield every year and around 90 per cent of them are women, the council said.

The authority also said there were 19 domestic homicides in Sheffield since 2011 and of these, in 17 cases the abuser was a man.

Officers said: “We know that much violence against women and girls is not reported or disclosed to agencies and sadly for some it is part of everyday life, something they just put up with. This could range from street harassment, or sexual harassment at work to rape.”

Officers said everyone at the council had a role to play in the action plan and work would be monitored by an officer steering group.

The plan focuses on four overarching areas which are strategic leadership, engaging men and boys, changing culture and raising awareness.