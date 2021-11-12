Call for Sheffield Council to commemorate White Ribbon Day to raise awareness of male violence against women

Walkley councillor Coun Ben Curran is asking the council to take part in White Ribbon Day on Thursday, November 25 and highlights recent drink spiking attacks and the Our Bodies, Our Streets campaign.

As part of the day, the symbol could be displayed in and around council buildings on windows and notice boards.

He says staff should be encouraged to wear a white ribbon, particularly men who could also make the White Ribbon Promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Ben Curran wants Sheffield Council to participate in White Ribbon Day. He is pictured at Ponderosa park where an Our Bodies, Our Streets installation was burnt down.

And the council’s social media should share messages about why it’s such an important issue to tackle.

Coun Curran said: “Raising awareness about violence against women, and acting to combat this, is not something that should be just shouted about one day a year, but all year round.

“I share concern that the Our Bodies, Our Streets installation on the Ponderosa, highlighting sexual harassment, was burned down and the resolve of the woman who posted a sign reading ‘this won’t stop us’ in the ashes.

“The council should work alongside the newly formed Claim Back West Street campaign which aims to make West Street a safer place, following the recent escalation of drink spiking.

“All local area committees should investigate what work is being undertaken in their areas to combat violence against women.

“They should report on what action the committee will take and on how the council can better support and educate communities on this issue.”

White Ribbon UK is part of a global movement and has a particular focus on the need to engage with men and boys.

Coun Curran added: “Sheffield Council should mark this occasion and show that the organisation is committed to being part of the solution.

“Discussions should be undertaken with White Ribbon UK to investigate being part of their accreditation scheme.”