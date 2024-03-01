Call for council to buy ‘derelict’ homes on Rotherham estate blighted by anti-social behaviour and rodents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little London in Maltby was built to house munition workers during World War two for the nearby Royal Ordnance Factory.

The flat-roof homes were designed to last for 30 years, and a councillor has said refurbishment works in 2016 left two blocks of homes ‘unfinished and derelict’, attracting anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and pests.

Landlord Rivergrove Limited submitted a planning application to demolish eight maisonettes on Churchill Avenue in October 2023, to make way for 15 new homes.

However, the Rotherham Conservatives say there is ‘little confidence’ from residents that the demolition and rebuild will take place, and have called on the council to ‘open negotiations with the landlord to purchase the derelict properties with or without planning’.

During the full council meeting on February 28, coun Adam Tinsley said that some homes on the estate were “known to suffer chronically from damp issues and leaky roofs”.

“Work to refurbish these properties was undertaken back in 2016,” he added.

“This left two blocks of houses unfinished and derelict. The houses have caused anti-social behaviour and suffer from fly-tipping, along with being rife with rodents.

“In the past, the council has tried to compulsory purchase properties…but has failed in the process.

“We believe the council should engage to try and purchase the properties by voluntary acquisition.

“As of May 2021, you could actively walk into these properties. It’s basically a building site.”

Councillor Simon Ball added that he has seen ‘little progress’ on this site, adding: “The council have many powers. and have dealt with this site for far too long, and have given the land owner too long of a leash.

“This council needs to get tough and sort out this estate.”

Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, said: “What I don’t want to do is to promise the earth and not be able to deliver it.

“We have been dealing with the vermin, we have been conducting housing inspections.

“The worst thing we could do now is to offer a blank cheque to the landlord.

“We should continue to find ways of clearing those derelict buildings, and making that estate better.”