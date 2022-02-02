Smorgas Kitchen opposite the Royal Hallamshire Hospital could be replaced by a four storey apartment block.

The site is within Broomhall conservation area next to the busy Glossop Road and Clarkehouse Road.

How the new apartments opposite the Royal Hallamshire Hospital could look (image Peak Architects)

Peak Architects say in a planning application: “The development will transform the site to house 11 high quality one and two bed dwellings.

“Accommodation will incorporate one studio apartment, two one-bed apartments and eight two-bed apartments.

“The facade of the second floor steps back along Glossop Road and creates an opportunity for a terrace, which serves one of the apartments.

“The third floor is recessed back creating outdoor amenity space for the two top floor apartments.

“The development will respect the existing streetscapes and provide an aspirational design for a prominent site in close proximity of Sheffield city centre.

“Although the buildings are not designated as either listed or of townscape merit, feedback from the pre-application highlighted the boundary wall surrounding the site as being of merit.

“We will be looking to retain the existing boundary wall and railings which enclose the site, set back the proposed development away from the retained wall and create a boundary to re-landscape, plant trees, shrubs and hedges.”

Old toilets on the site were converted into a cafe back in 1994 and the original occupier was Lynne’s Pantry Garden. It later became Carmen’s Kitchen.