Cabinet tells council to stick with current numbers of councillors and wards

Barnsley Council’s cabinet has proposed that the number of councillors for Barnsley MBC remains at 63 – while an increase to 66 councillors could have “a positive impact” on workload, a document says.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

In this morning’s cabinet meeting, BMBC’s cabinet accepted a proposal that would keep the number of councillors at 63.

This is the first time in 20 years (since the last electoral review) that elected representatives have a say in the matter – in 2003, the number of councillors and wards at Barnsley MBC was changed from 66 to 63 and 22 to 21, respectively.

A document shows that Barnsley’s demographics have changed quite significantly over the last couple of years.

Barnsley Town HallBarnsley Town Hall
Barnsley Town Hall

It says: “The population size has increased by 5.8 per cent, from around 231,200 in 2011 to 244,600 in 2021.

“This was the fourth fastest rate of population increase in the Yorkshire and Humber region over that period. As of 2021, Barnsley is the 10th most densely populated of Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authority areas.”

However, officers conducting the report added “we consider that the present arrangement of 63 councillors for our electorate of 184678 is consistent with the arrangements at similar councils”.

While they are against any reduction, as an alternative approach an increase in the number of councillors and wards “would have a positive impact on councillor workload”, they added.

The recommendation will be debated at a full council meeting on July 27 before its submission to the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

