Cabinet approves more background checks and whistleblowing policy for Barnsley taxi drivers
Taxi drivers face more background checks under stringent new rules approved by Barnsley Council’s cabinet today (January 26).
The new licensing policy, which will affect both private hire and hackney carriage drivers, proposes a number of changes to the way checks are made on drivers and operators.
Changes to the policy include six monthly criminal record checks for drivers, a requirement for licensees to notify the council within 48 hours of an arrest, charge, or conviction for specific offences, more regular vehicle safety checks and DBS checks for vehicle proprietors, operators and booking and dispatch staff.
A whistleblowing policy is also proposed, in a bid to “promote self-policing by the licensed trade”.
Councillor Steve Green, chair of the general licensing regulatory board, said the policy will be reviewed “at least” every five years.
Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE told the meeting that “public safety has to come first every time.”
The proposals will be considered by full council on February 3.