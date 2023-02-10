Cabinet agrees 6.5 per cent rent increase for Barnsley council tenants

The increase would add an average of £5.11 per week to rent bills, raising the rent to an average of £83.71 per week.
BMBC say the funding is needed due to high inflation; ensuring properties are up to fire regulations in the wake of Grenfell; high utility costs and energy efficiency targets.
A report to cabinet adds that there is ‘considerable demand’ for council homes, with around 1,000 homes re-let each year, and more than 8,500 residents on the waiting list.
During Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, leader of the council Sir Steve Houghton said: “We do recognise a six and a half per cent rise is a substantial increase, it is below the government target.
“My understanding [is], this is likely to be at the lower end of increases, where local authorities still own housing stock.
“To balance the books it would be a five and a half per cent rise as a minimum, that one per cent leads to a £37m investment in the stock, to improve energy efficiency….which will bring substantial returns to tenants in terms of their bills.
“That one per cent equates to about 79p a week, the savings in bills is going to run four, five, six pounds a week.
“We do recognise that some tenants may struggle, in which case there’s a half a million pounds hardship fund, where we can help tenants who are finding this difficult.”
The proposals will be presented to full council for final approval on February 23.