Cabinet agrees 6.5 per cent rent increase for Barnsley council tenants

Barnsley Council’s cabinet has agreed a 6.5 per cent rent increase for council tenants, as part of its annual budget proposals.

The increase would add an average of £5.11 per week to rent bills, raising the rent to an average of £83.71 per week.

BMBC say the funding is needed due to high inflation; ensuring properties are up to fire regulations in the wake of Grenfell; high utility costs and energy efficiency targets.

A report to cabinet adds that there is ‘considerable demand’ for council homes, with around 1,000 homes re-let each year, and more than 8,500 residents on the waiting list.

During Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, leader of the council Sir Steve Houghton said: “We do recognise a six and a half per cent rise is a substantial increase, it is below the government target.

“My understanding [is], this is likely to be at the lower end of increases, where local authorities still own housing stock.

“To balance the books it would be a five and a half per cent rise as a minimum, that one per cent leads to a £37m investment in the stock, to improve energy efficiency….which will bring substantial returns to tenants in terms of their bills.

“That one per cent equates to about 79p a week, the savings in bills is going to run four, five, six pounds a week.

“We do recognise that some tenants may struggle, in which case there’s a half a million pounds hardship fund, where we can help tenants who are finding this difficult.”