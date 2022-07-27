Cabinet agrees 10 per cent rise in residential care fees

It will mean that the base rate for standard residential care will rise from £607.44 per week to £652.82

For dementia sufferers in residential care, the weekly fee will rise to £708.65 from the previous rate of £652.82.

Per year, standard residential care will cost £33,946 and £36,849 for dementia care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The base rate for standard residential care will rise from £607.44 per week to £652.82

A report to cabinet states that the rises have been agreed to reflect the 6.6 per cent increase in National Living Wage and takes account of other costpressures such as the 1.25 per cent National Insurance Contributions levy, inflation, and energy costs.

It adds: “The proposals set out support the council’s aim for promoting an inclusive economy, promoting a stable and sustainable environment that allows

providers to grow and develop their businesses.

"It will help more people to work in the sector and encourage significant equity for roles across Barnsley.”

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for health and adult social care, told today’s cabinet meeting: “The council remains committed to paying care staff one pound above the national living wage.”

Coun Platts added that the increase “now aligns care staff with the lower end of f band three NHS” pay.

“The rising cost of living continues to have a significant impact on the care market.

“Care providers continue to report challenges with the recruitment and retention of care staff.

“This has been further challenged by rising fuel costs, posing a risk to service delivery.