By election triggered in Rotherham after councillor stands down

A Rotherham councillor has resigned, citing new professional commitments that prevent her from continuing in elected office.

Councillor Carole Foster, who was first elected to represent Keppel Ward in a by-election in January 2023, announced her decision to step down from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council today (May 23). Her resignation will trigger a by-election, expected to take place in July.

In a statement, Councillor Foster said serving the community had been “a deep honour” and reflected on her work with pride. During her time in office, she championed a range of local initiatives, including the renovation of three parks, the installation of a defibrillator at Hesley Grange, safety improvements to the steps on Wortley Road, and the implementation of a one-way traffic system in Thorpe Hesley.

“This decision has not been an easy one,” she wrote. “But it feels like the right time, both personally and professionally, to hand over the baton.

” It has been a privilege to represent you and to work together to make Keppel Ward a better place for all.”

Council Leader Chris Read praised her contribution, saying: “We appreciate Carole’s hard work for the community of Kimberworth Park and Thorpe Hesley and the surrounding areas over the last two years, and we’re sad to see her go. However we appreciate that her professional commitments and her family must come first, and we wish her well in her new role.”

Coun Foster said she remains committed to supporting the Labour-led council and will continue her involvement in community initiatives outside of elected office.