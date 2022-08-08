Business leaders call on MPs and councillors to ‘stop the political sparring’ over the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Chamber chief executive Dan Fell, said collective efforts to save the airport are being ‘hindered by political squabbling’ and politicians playing ‘unhelpful blame games’.

Mr Fell, on behalf of the chamber, has called on the behaviour to stop and for the region’s political leaders, its MPs and its councillors to ‘unite under a common goal’.

He added only then, will politicians and others involved be able to ‘focus their collective energies’ on addressing the ‘gravely important issue’ for the region’s economy.

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com Doncaster Sheffield Airport meeting at Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster 04/08/2022 6.00pm Nick Flecher Don Valley MP with Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber and Oliver Coppard South Yorkshire's Mayor

Labour’s South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and Conservative Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher were on the most part, cordial in a recent panel meeting on the issue of the airport.

But during the meeting, a small number of veiled political jibes were thrown during the course of the meeting.

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “Ever since this story broke, your chamber – along with Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority – has been in the thick of the action trying to determine the best outcome for the local economy, for residents, and for our business community.

“Whilst people fear for their livelihoods and businesses worry over lost opportunities, it is concerning to see too many of the region’s politicians spending energy on political horse trading and playing blame games.

“This must stop now. The clock is ticking and too much effort is going into politics instead of finding solutions.

“The business community wants to see a united ‘Team South Yorkshire’ approach to addressing the crisis at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and is aghast at some of the politicking we are seeing.

“The tendency of some politicians to say that just one person or organisation can resolve this situation is reductive and unhelpful. Lots of people and organisations have agency in this and a plethora of people and organisations must take collective responsibility.

“There are numerous talented and committed people trying to pull together to resolve this issue via organised working groups or other informal structures; politicians should be supporting them and not turning them into political footballs, enough is enough.