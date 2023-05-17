The £2 bus fare cap has been extended until autumn, the government has announced this morning.

People in South Yorkshire (and across England, outside London) will be able to use the buses at a discount until October 31 this year.

They also added that when the current scheme – which was originally a temporary initiative – runs out, fares will be capped at £2.50 until November 2024. The cap will be reviewed before that.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “By extending the £2 fare cap, we’re making sure bus travel remains accessible and affordable for everyone while helping to ease cost of living pressures.

“Buses connect our communities and play a vital role in growing the economy; they transport people to work, take our kids to school and make sure patients can get to doctors’ appointments.

“That’s why we’re determined to protect local routes and encourage more people onto the bus, ensuring people can get around easily and in an affordable way.”