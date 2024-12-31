Burger King plans for new restaurant on Tesco car park given green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Burger King restaurant is set to open on a Tesco car park after Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council granted planning approval for the scheme.

The development will see the construction of a 232-square-metre “restaurant pod,” which will be designed for on-site dining, rather than as a drive-thru or takeaway, on underutilised car parking spaces at the Tesco Extra on Wombwell Lane.

The building will be positioned in the south-eastern corner of the car park, near the bus lane entrance. An outdoor seating area and a dedicated bin store will also be incorporated, and a new zebra crossing will be installed at the front of the building to ensure safe access for visitors.

The development will include 53 parking spaces for the restaurant, including 45 standard bays, two disabled parking spaces, and three designated staff parking bays. While the development will result in the loss of 49 spaces, the council’s highways department has confirmed that the remaining parking will be sufficient, with no expected impact on the Tesco store or neighbouring gym.

The new Burger King will operate under standard opening hours, from 8am to 11pm, seven days a week, with no deliveries outside these hours. It is expected to create 35 full-time equivalent jobs.

The council’s highways officer did raise concerns about the potential misuse of the defunct adjacent bus lane, which was sometimes used by drivers as a shortcut into the Tesco site.

However, planning documents state that the bus lane falls outside the application site and the applicant has no control over it.