Building of former popular bakery in quiet Sheffield suburb to be converted into flats

The building of a former bakery in a quiet Sheffield suburb will be converted into new flats.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has decided to permit a developer to create four new homes replacing the former Bakers Shop on the corner of Howard Road and Cromwell Street in Walkley.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) explained in May (when the plans were submitted), the two-storey premises had been used as a bakery for more than 10 years until its closure in November 2023 when the word is the business owner retired.

The proposal of the developer is to create four, one-bedroom flats in the building between the sizes of 40 and 104 m2.

Access to the property is via two sets of doors, both onto Howard Road. A secondary entrance is located at the rear of the building and accessed via an alleyway, which also provides access to the rear gardens of the adjacent dwellings.

In the plans, the developer said flat one would be accessed via the existing main entrance to the building on Howard Road. Also, a new stairwell would be created to access the former bank vault in the basement which will provide additional accommodation and storage space.

Flat two would be accessed via a new door created on Cromwell Street while flats three and four will be accessed via a reconfigured door on Howard Road with a lobby and new stairwell from ground to first floor.

During the process, five letters of objection were submitted.

Residents of the area objected on the grounds that parking was already an issue for the area and the extra homes would mean overdevelopment.