Boris resigns: Johnson cannot carry on as 'caretaker' prime minister, says Sheffield MP

Olivia Blake, Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: “Despite all his talk of resignation, at the end of the day Johnson is still in office, leading a Government in chaos and disrepute. We need a vote of no confidence to end this farce with immediate effect.

“Not only has the prime minister lied repeatedly about lock-down parties and covered up allegations of sexual misconduct, but his Government have overseen the worst cost of living crisis in decades, stalled action on the climate emergency and driven our public services to breaking point. Another new Tory prime minister won't cut it. We need a new Government to re-build our democracy and address the huge crises we are facing.”

Sheffield Hallam MP, Olivia Blake.

It followed his resignation as leader of the Conservative party, made after 59 MPs – at the time of writing – resigned from government including Sajid Javid, former health and social care secretary, and Rishi Sunak, former chancellor.

Despite resigning as party leader, Mr Johnson said he will continue to be prime minister until someone new is chosen.

In a House of Commons debate today Ms Blake said: “Clearly the idea of Boris Johnson continuing as a caretaker will be worrying many, many people. But it’s interesting to hear from the BBC that MPs are privately briefing that they are worried about issues, maybe half jokingly, that the PM might take us to war to avoid leaving office. What are you going to do? What is going to be done to make sure that the opposition can hold a caretaking prime minister who has lost the faith of the country and his own government to account.”