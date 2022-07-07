The now out-going Prime Minister made the announcement outside No.10 Downing Street in front of a crowd of journalists, MPs and his new cabinet.

Speaking to the nation, he said: “I tried to stay in Downing Street because it is my job, my duty and my obligation to do what we promised in 2019.

“However, in Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

He will continue as the interim Prime Minister until his successor is chosen later in the year, as reported could happen earlier in the day.

Johnson will not make way for his Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, to be interim Prime Minister whilst the new leader is elected.