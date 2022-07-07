The Prime Minister looks set to resign today as pressure from government ministers and backbenchers for him to go grows.

However, Sky News have confirmed that Johnson has just appointed a new Leveling-Up Secretary amid reports he is filling up the many government positions left vacant by resignations over the last 48 hours.

Greg Clarke, former Business Secretary under Theresa May, has been appointed to the leveling-up department after Michael Gove was sacked yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to give a speech confirming his resignation as Prime Minister, BBC and Sky News report. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

The Daily Telegraph has also reported that James Cleverly will become the new Education Secretary after Michelle Donelan resigned from the position after being promoted two days ago.

Pippa Crerar, Political Editor of the Mirror, has also reported Johnson is making changes to his resignation speech creating “concern he may not actually read out what was prepared”.

Sky News originally reported Johnson’s resignation speech was to take place at midday, but have since pushed that back to 1pm.

So far, 59 Conservative MPs have resigned since Sajid Javid quit the role of Health Secretary on Tuesday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Tory MPs have had mixed responses to the calls for the PM to quit, with Penistone and Stocksbridge MP, Miriam Cates, reversing her support for Johnson this morning after saying she still supported him on Politics Live yesterday.