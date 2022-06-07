Conservative MPs voted in a secret ballot last night (June 6), and the announcement that the PM had won 59 per cent of the vote was made at 9pm.

In total, 211 Conservative MPs voted that they had confidence in the PM, and 148 voted no confidence.

Alexander Stafford, Nick Fletcher and Miriam Cates

Rother Valley’s MP Alexander Stafford, told Sky News yesterday that he had voted to support the Prime Minister.

Mr Stafford said he thought Mr Johnson was “the right man for the job”.

“I think he gets the big calls right and I think we need to get unified and actually get on with what we were elected to do, and that is governing the country, running the country and this will navel-gazing is not helping anyone, ” Mr Stafford added.

“I think the Prime Minister is like no other politician we have had for generations in this country.

“He reaches those demographics of people who wouldn’t normally vote.”

“I’m getting people who have emailed in who are not happy with the situation, none of us are happy with the situation, the Prime Minister himself has said he is not happy with the situation, which is why he was fined and has apologised.”

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher also spoke in support of the PM yesterday, ahead of the vote.

Mr Fletcher tweeted yesterday: ““I will be supporting the Prime Minister.

“I believe this is the right thing to do. I am tired of this topic playing into the hands of the opposition, remainers and the mainstream media.

“We lose our Prime Minister, we will lose Brexit, our nation’s recovery and the levelling-up. I cannot let this happen, Doncaster has waited too long. Levelling up is our time to secure our next generation’s future and I will not let this opportunity pass.

“The Prime Minister was the right man in 2019 and he’s the right man now.

“He got Brexit done. He got us through and out of Covid. He vaccinated a nation. He’s a hero in Ukraine.

“And he’s now helping families across the nation with their cost of living while still keeping a check on Net Zero.

“To thank the Prime Minister by putting him through this is a travesty and I will play no part.”

Miriam Cates, Penistone and Stocksbridge MP also told the Sheffield Star yesterday: “I supported the Prime Minister in this vote as I do not believe we have reached the threshold for the removal of a Prime Minister who was elected with an overwhelming majority of 80 seats.

“To do so would be to erase the mandate given to him by the people of this country in 2019, and that should only be done in the most exceptional circumstances.

“The Prime Minister has rightly apologised and taken responsibility for the mistakes that were made, but in my view those are not reason enough to remove him from his position outside of an election.”