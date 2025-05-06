Booze shop seeking to secure licence in Sheffield city centre despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new application to sell alcohol from a premises on Fitzwilliam Street in Sheffield city centre is set to go before the city council’s licensing sub-committee next week.

The business owner is seeking a licence to sell alcohol seven days a week, although several proposed conditions have already been amended following consultations with South Yorkshire Police and the city’s health protection service.

Initially, the application included the sale of alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption, but permission for on-site sales has now been withdrawn. Proposals for late-night refreshments and use of the first floor have also been removed from the application.

What remains is a bid to license the ground floor of the premises, with permission to sell alcohol for off-site consumption only.

Opening hours have been adjusted from the original request of 11am to 4am daily. The revised proposal limits alcohol sales from 11am to 2am Sunday to Thursday, and until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. These changes were agreed upon with South Yorkshire Police during the consultation process.

The application attracted formal objections during the consultation period and three of them have not been resolved.

Among those objecting is local councillor Ruth Mersereau, who expressed concerns over the proposed late-night alcohol sales.

She said she opposed the licence “on the grounds it isn’t appropriate to sell alcohol until 3am every day.”

In a letter to the licensing service, she added: “This is in view of the undoubted public health risks of uncontrolled drinking. Allowing early morning alcohol sales also jeopardises the concerted work being done by many local agencies to mitigate the effects of aggressive and intimidating behaviour by people under the influence of alcohol.

“This premises is also situated in the middle of a densely populated residential area.

“I have strong concerns because of the effect that late night opening/alcohol sales has on community safety (I have been contacted by residents who don’t feel safe going out at night in this neighbourhood because of intimidation by drunk people) and late night noise (and the effect that disturbed sleep has on residents’ health and well-being.).”

Cllr Mersereau also pointed out that City Ward, where the premises is located, experiences 83% higher alcohol-related deaths than the Sheffield average, arguing that “any measures which make alcohol more available in the area should be discouraged.”

Two residents living near the premises also submitted objections, citing issues including noise, community safety, anti-social behaviour, public health, waste disposal, and potential negative impacts on property values.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee is scheduled to consider the application at 10am on Tuesday, May 13, at Sheffield Town Hall.