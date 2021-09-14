‘Bitter disappointment’ as 20mph signs outside Barnsley school delayed

John Evans, of the Speed Awareness Group Ardsley (SAGA), says parents and residents will be “bitterly disappointed” following the news that traffic calming signs outside Oakhill Primary School on Doncaster Road, will be delayed.

In May this year, Matt Gladstone, executive director for place at Barnsley Council said that flashing 20mph signs would be installed outside the school in the summer.

Mr Evans, who has campaigned for traffic calming measures on Doncaster Road, said: “Yet again, after many months of expectation, the parents and children who attend the school, along with the residents of Stairfoot and Ardsley, will be bitterly disappointed, and are fed up with thepostulating and broken promises, that these signs will not be installed during the school summer holidays.

The school.

“We have no traffic calming measures, since the burnt out speed camera became inoperable in August 2020.”

Mr Evans previously said that the 40mph dual carriageway is “notorious” for speeding.

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transport, said: “Oakhill Primary Academy on Doncaster Road is one of the five schools chosen for the 20mph pilot scheme.

“Officers from our traffic team are currently evaluating these locations, and undertaking speed surveys at each school to measure the current traffic speeds. Further consultation will then be undertaken with South Yorkshire Police to approve the proposals.”